Mac Habitat coming to Lafayette for 'Block Blitz'

The McMinnville Area Habitat for Humanity will be in Lafayette on Wednesday, Sept. 10 for a “Block Blitz” neighborhood beautification.

The event will focus on exterior and yard clean-up for qualifying low-income homeowners in Lafayette at no cost. The project is funded by a 2025 AARP Community Challenge grant.

Volunteers are still needed.

“Our initiative aims to assist low-income seniors, veterans, people with disabilities, and or hard-working families and individuals in maintaining their properties while investing in the community,” MacHabitat officials announced.

For more information, email info@machabitat.org.