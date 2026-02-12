Mac Girls Basketball: Offense absent on excursion to Sherwood

Sherwood’s athleticism and physicality caused fits for the Grizzlies, who were held scoreless in the first quarter.

Despite a goose egg on the scoreboard, Mac caused multiple turnovers and held Sherwood to just nine points in the opening period.

Junior guard Mabel Findley and senior forward Brooklyn Summers got the Grizzlies rolling in the second quarter, but the team carried a 19-7 deficit into the locker room at halftime.

Summers was the team’s leading scorer with 10 points.

Mac managed 10 points in each of the last two periods but still was outdone by Sherwood in the second half.

The Bowmen scored 21 points in the third quarter, led by outbursts from senior Tenley Bozeman (23 points) and freshman Zoe Sanders (18 points).

Ruby Riddle and Alex Bates were the only other Grizzlies with multiple scores, ending with four points each. Findley, Cameron Baker, Taylor Terry and Maci Hendricks combined for eight points.

The Grizzlies look to rebound on Friday when they tip off at 5:45 p.m. on the road against No. 33 Newberg (10-11, 5-3). Mac is back home on Tuesday for a 5:45 p.m. start with No. 31 Forest Grove (9-10, 2-5).

Both games will offer opportunities to sweep the two-game season series against Pacific Conference opponents as they vie for postseason positions.