Mac Girls Basketball: Grizzlies end year in Eugene one shot short of sweet 16

Nathan Ecker/News-Register##Senior forward Brooklynn Summers rises to the hoop in the Grizzlies' 77-24 victory over Liberty on Feb. 26.

As the No. 21-seed in the 6A Girls Basketball State Championship tournament, McMinnville’s varsity girls basketball team battled with No. 12 Sheldon (20-5, 8-4) on the road in Eugene.

The two sides fought for buckets in what was one of the lowest scoring games of the season for either squad, but for Yamhill County’s Bears, a 35-32 final score went the way of the Irish.

Mac ends the season with an overall record of 13-12 and a Pacific Conference record of 8-4. Their playoff appearance marked the 10th consecutive season the Grizzlies earned a postseason berth under Head Coach Sean Coste.