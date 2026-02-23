Mac Girls Basketball: Double trouble in Hillsboro

Brooklyn Summers’ 11th double-double (17 points and 18 rebounds) helped the No. 19-ranked Grizzlies to their third straight win on Friday by a score of 50-36 at No. 36 Glencoe (7-15, 1-9).

The Crimson Tide held a 12-10 lead following the first quarter, but were smothered in the second. Led by Mac’s quick guard attack, Cameron Baker, Taylor Terry and Mabel Findley combined for 13 points to take a 23-14 lead into the halftime break.

With more drives through the paint in the third quarter, Mac outscored Glencoe 12-7 and led 35-21 before the final period.

The Grizzlies turned into a piñata for the Tide in the fourth quarter, as Mac stepped to the free throw line eight times and went 9-of-16. In the game, they were 16-of-28 at the line.

Findley was Mac’s next leading bucket getter, tallying 11 points. She also recorded six rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Taylor Terry also had a double-double night, scoring 10 points, hauling in 13 rebounds, dishing out two assists and stifling three shots with blocks. Baker had nine points and four steals. Meanwhile, Ruby Riddle added 10 rebounds with one point.

A battle for Pacific Conference seeding awaits the Grizzlies on Tuesday when they host 6A No. 15 and conference No. 2 Century (13-9, 7-3) at 5:45 p.m. in the MHS gymnasium. If Mac is victorious, they could control the second seed in the conference.

The regular season concludes on Thursday with another 5:45 p.m. tip off versus No. 47 Liberty (0-21, 0-10).