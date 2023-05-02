Mac girls basketball camp June 16-18

Mac High basketball camps

The McMinnville High School boys and girls basketball programs will host camps in June.

Both camps will be held at the high school, and is directed by Grizzly coaches and players.

Girls entering first through ninth grades can participate in the annual Mac High girls basketball camp June 16 to 18.

The camp is 9 to 11 a.m. each day and costs $55 for first and second graders; and 9 a.m. to noon for third through ninth graders, with a cost of $70.

The boys camp will be from 9 to 11:435 a.m., June 24 to 26, and is open to those going into third through ninth grades. The cost is $60 if registered by June 14, and $75 afterward.

To register online for either camp, go to www.mcminnvillebasketball.com.

Tennis clinics start in June

The McMinnville Community Tennis Association will again hold weekly tennis clinics this summer for youth entering kindergarten through 12th grade.

Clinics will run from June 16 through Aug. 21 at the Cowls Street tennis courts.

Beginner and youth sessions run Monday through Thursday for one hour each: Kindergarten through second grade, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; third through fifth grade, 10 to 11 p.m.; and sixth through ninth grade, 11 a.m. to noon. Session are $42 per week.

Instruction includes basic playing skills, stroke techniques and court positioning.

Evening clinics will also be offered for upper middle and high school players with prior tennis experience. They run Monday through Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and cost $50 per week.

Scholarships are available.

To sign up or for more information, go to maccommunitytennis.com or email maccommunitytennis@gmail.com.

See Ya Later offers camps

The See Ya Later Foundation will offer several camps for young people in June, including three sports camps.

Sports camps include:

N Volleyball camp for grades 3 to 5 or 6 to 8, June 14 at McMinnville High School; Taylor Petersen, Mac High’s varsity coach, will lead the camp. Cost is $40.

N Baseball camp for ages 7 to 10 or 11 to 15 June 16 and 17 at the varsity baseball field at Patton Middle School. Todd Peterson, varsity coach at Mac High, will direct the camp.Cost is $40.

N Soccer camp, for grades K-1, 2-3, 4-5 and 6-8, June 21 and 22 at Baker Field on Highway 99W in front of Mac High. Karly Mingus, Mac High women’s soccer coach, will be the instructor. $40 per student.

See Ya Later, which is marking its 25th anniversary this year, also is planning a fundraising golf tournament Aug. 2. The 18-hole tournament will be held at Michelbook Country Club in McMinnville. Proceeds will go toward See Ya Later efforts, including youth opportunities, scholarships for graduating seniors and the Seeds of Hope program that helps critically ill youngsters and their families.

For more information and registration for camps, go to the nonprofit foundation’s website, www.seeyalater.org.