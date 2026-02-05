By Nathan Ecker • Of the News-Register • February 5, 2026 Tweet

Mac Girls Basketball: Balanced shooting night helps Grizzlies rebound after tough loss

Defense was the be all end all for the No. 24 Grizzly girls (8-9, 4-2) on Tuesday as they held on to the No. 3 spot in the Pacific Conference rankings with a 64-34 victory over No. 47 Liberty (0-17, 0-6).

The score tied the total for second-fewest points allowed in a single game this season for Mac.

Defense led to Falcon turnovers, which resulted in easy layups and open baskets for the Grizzlies. The team’s paint presence also tamed the Falcons, which was facilitated by a team-high 22 points from senior forward Brooklyn Summers.

Shots fell from the perimeter — four to be exact — and the midrange game was found for some who contributed, helping Mac establish a balanced scoring mix.

Junior guard Mabel Findley made two of the Grizzly 3-pointers and scored 12 points. Fellow guard Taylor Terry was also efficient and matched Summers with six second-quarter points to jump ahead 35-11 at the half.

Terry had 10 points for the game.

“I felt like we did a good job hitting the boards, grabbing offensive rebounds, and that helped a lot of other good aspects about the game,” Head Coach Sean Coste said.

Coste said when compared to last Friday’s loss at Century, there was very little that changed other than how many shots fell in their favor. Mac was 1-for-18 from 3-point range in that game. Though they didn’t make many more Tuesday, it was enough of a difference as they slowly built their lead.

Mac led 18-8 after one quarter and extended their lead with every period that passed.

Alex Bates gave eight points to the offensive effort. Five other Grizzlies — Olivia Olson (2), Maci Hendricks (3), Cameron Baker (2), Mallorie Turley (3) and Ruby Riddle (2) — accounted for the team’s 12 other points.

Mac will get a reprieve from conference play on Friday, but no easier task when they host No. 25 Sprague (9-7, 1-4) at 6:45 p.m. in the McMinnville gymnasium.

Sprague has lost three of its last four games, including the most recent, which was a 49-45 loss to No. 35 Newberg on Tuesday. Despite their recent struggles, Coste expects Sprague will be hungry to change their fortunes.

“They’re pretty athletic, pretty scrappy, pretty smart and they play hard, so it’ll be a good game,” Coste said.