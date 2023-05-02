Mac fire to be receive $144k for LA wildfire assistance

The McMinnville Fire District will receive approximately $144,000 in reimbursement for its assistance with the Palisades wildfires earlier this year, Chief Reed Godfrey reported at Thursday’s board meeting.

The prompt payment by California demonstrates a strong partnership, he said.

“They have up to two years to reimburse, so I think eight, nine months is pretty good,” Godfrey said. “It shows the partnership between us and the state fire marshal and the state of California.”

MFD contributed a four-person crew and vehicles to a “strike team” of Polk and Yamhill county agencies to battle the Southern California fire. The reimbursement covers personnel and equipment costs for the conflagration, according to Godfrey.

Also at the meeting, Godfrey introduced the six enrollees in the recently revived Student Resident Fire Program, which allows students studying fire safety to stay at the station and assist on responses.

Enrollment was double what was expected in the program’s first year back since 2010, Godfrey said.

“We were able to bring on six individuals that have a lot of passion behind them, many varying experiences and many of them (are) local,” he said.

Several enrollees are McMinnville natives, two participated in the MFD cadet or volunteer programs and most are studying fire protection at Chemeketa Community College.

Godfrey said the resident program will allow students to stay local and pursue a career with MFD.

“We now have that opportunity to where they can do that,” Godfrey said.

Godfrey also reported progress on talks with elected leaders over the district’s Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement issues.

Godfrey has been seeking help to address the insufficient government reimbursements. Last year, MFD billed Medicare and Medicaid an estimated $13.5 million and received approximately $2.5 million in payments, according to MFD staff.

Saff met with state and federal leadership as well as the Yamhill County commissioners in recent weeks, Godfrey said.

“We all know that there’s a problem, we all know that there’s an issue and I’m very proud to say that all of them have listened to that issue, accepted that issue and are willing to try to find ways and paths forward to fix that issue,” he said.

Godfrey also recently met with McMinnville Mayor Kim Morris and interim City Manager Adam Garvin (who is also chair of the MFD board of directors) to request temporary occupancy at Station 15 on Highway 18 in order to operate an ambulance and crew from the location.

The station requires seismic improvements before it can be approved as a “central facility” and be fully utilized as a fire station.

“The goal behind (the meeting) is to get station 15 temporary staffing while we work toward (seismic improvements),” Godfrey said. “We’re going to continue those dialogues.”