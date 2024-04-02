Mac Fire battles storage unit blaze

McMinnville Fire District responders battled a structure fire at Pacific Rentals Self Storage Friday, successfully limiting the primary damage to the unit where the fire started.

Callers contacted MFD near midnight after seeing “smoke and a glow in the vicinity” of 1445 N.E. 14th St., according to a press release.

“Firefighters found active fire within the storage unit and contained it to primarily to the single unit, with minimal damage to adjacent units,” the release states.

The fire was deemed an accident and there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

MFD was assisted in the operation by Amity, Lafayette and Dayton departments, as well as the McMinnville Police Department, McMinnville Water & Light and Yamhill County Communications. Other agencies helped to cover the district while the local units were on the call.

In total, four engines and a ladder truck responded to the fire along with 32 firefighters, according to the release.