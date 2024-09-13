Mac Club crab feed returns

The fundraiser, put on by the McMinnville Athletic Club is back for the first time since April 2019 and will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the McMinnville Community Center. Door open at 5:30 p.m., with various ticket prices available.

For a reserved table of eight people, a $500 flat fee. An individual crab dinner will be $50 and an individual sausage dinner will be $35. All proceeds from the event will go to support the McMinnville High School athletic teams.