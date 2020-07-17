Mac City Council president aims for re-election; newcomer seeks seat

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Pedro
Please vote them all out and start over McMinnville is not a better place to live having their brand of "leadership". Anyone other than the current council wanting to run my family will walk your area for you, give you a contribution for a few signs and whatever else we can do to get new, effective leadership.
Pedro
Mr. Anderson we aren't in your ward but we want to help you. We will be contacting you this week and thank you for stepping up!