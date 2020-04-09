Mac City Council again consider plans for growth

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
PAO
It sounds like Newberg, Carlton and Dayton have already implemented aggressive programs to help local businesses. Where is McMinnville's program? Local banks and landlords offering to delay payments for 90 days doesn't remove the obligation to pay. It only postpones it. If a business is closed for three months, how can they be expected to pay 4 months of mortgage or rent payments (3 months delayed plus 1 month current) once the business starts back up? All the experts are saying that it will take time to ramp back up. If that's accurate, businesses will be under tremendous pressure to acquire inventory and make payments on outstanding balances. That's a more immediate issue for the City Council to consider.