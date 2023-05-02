Mac Budget sidebar

Budget highlights

As reported in Wednesday’s News-Register, the McMinnville Budget Committee last Friday approved a $121,290,685 budget for fiscal year 2025-26, with a property tax rate of $4.52 per $1,000 assessed value.

Staff originally recommended $1.5 million in staffing reductions and $1.4 million in cuts to programs and services to address a $3 million shortfall.

Decisions made during the budget hearings included:

n Approving $2,175,991, close to 1.5 months, for operating reserves. Staff recommended two months, or $3.1 million, for reserves.

n Despite staff recommendations to cut 11 mostly vacant positions, the committee voted to fund three police department positions at $521,000 total, 1.4 municipal court positions at $132,000 and restore the special projects manager position to full time.

n The court will also receive $151,000 to purchase and implement new software aimed at streamlining administrative operations.

n Some cuts remained and will impact service levels at the library and code compliance departments.

n A proposed municipal bond to pay for a new rec center will move forward to the November ballot after the committee agreed to allocate $150,000 for election costs and an additional $70,000 for community communications.

n Park maintenance was also a priority, as the committee agreed to maintain improved service levels for $137,000 and fund $108,000 in seasonal and contract workers.

n The city maintained its goal to address deferred maintenance in buildings, setting aside $1 million for projects.

n Lobbying efforts that have so far generated $3 million in state funding will continue with a $25,000 contract, but the committee opted to pause the $75,000 federal lobbying contract over concerns of its efficacy in the next year.