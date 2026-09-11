Mac Boys Soccer: Grizzlies smother Celtics, Panthers, improve to 3-0

A 3-0 victory on the road over No. 26 McNary (0-2) on Thursday, Sept. 3, and a dominating 7-0 win on Tuesday at Wortman Stadium against No. 33 South Medford (0-2-1) gave the Grizzlies 15 goals on the season.

With just two goals allowed, the 15-2 difference gives them a leg up over No. 4 Lakeridge (3-0) at 15-3. Having scored 16 times and allowed no scores, No. 23 Cleveland (2-0-1) has the best differential.

Against McNary, the Grizzlies got pair of goals from senior Edwin “Isai” Cuevas George. The first was in the ninth minute, as Isai was able to finish at the net after a successful repress in the midfield by junior Darren Arciga.

Isai’s next goal was on a free kick from 30 yards out — a laser into the upper left corner of the net.

Arciga completed the victory with his first varsity goal. Courtesy of a narrow field at McNary, the midfielder was able to get a touch on a long throw-in and found the net with two seconds remaining in the game.

On Tuesday, Isai scored Mac’s first three goals in the win over South Medford. It was his sixth hat trick in the team’s last nine games dating back to a 6-3 victory over Forest Grove on October 16, 2025.

Arciga followed up with the Grizzlies’ fourth goal. Junior Eric Flores joined the party shortly after for his first goal of the season before Arciga notched another for a 6-0 lead.

Senior Jovanni Olmedo scored Mac’s seventh and final goal.

Mac returns to action on Tuesday, Sept. 15, with a 7 p.m. kickoff versus No. 40 Barlow (0-2).