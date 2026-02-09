By Nathan Ecker • Of the News-Register • February 9, 2026 Tweet

Mac Boys Basketball: Slow start hinders Grizzlies in Keizer

McMinnville’s No. 40-ranked varsity boys basketball team (7-11, 2-4) travelled to No. 22 McNary (13-6, 4-3) on Saturday, where they were able to battle back from a slow start in Keizer, but could not crest the hill that was a lead, falling 67-47.

The Grizzlies trailed 13-6 after one quarter.

From there, a rush of 3-point shots aided their comeback effort. Dylan Ferrua, Xander Gurash and Bryce Herrick all contributed, tallying five 3-point makes in the second period to outscore McNary 21-16 and trail by two at 29-27 entering the half.

Herrick was Mac’s leading scorer, providing nine of his 15 points in the second quarter surge.

Gurash followed suit, scoring nine of his 14 points prior to halftime. Ferrua notched 10 points in the game.

In the third quarter, the Grizzlies’ three-ball trio stayed hot, but McNary was able to get to the free-throw line with regularity to regain a sizable lead at 51-44 before the final eight minutes.

Mac was outscored 16-3 in the fourth period while shots could not fall.

Cayd Howard, Colby Frank and Tomas Merlier combined for the team’s other eight points.

McNary’s 6-foot-5 senior Cole Ricketts was nearly unstoppable, scoring 22 points. Aydn Dallum, a 6-foot-6 senior, also caused problems and scored 13 points.

Mac is on the road once more on Tuesday for a 7:15 p.m. tip off at No. 6 Sherwood (16-4, 7-0).