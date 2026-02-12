Mac Boys Basketball: Grizzlies on wrong end of Bowmen's aim

Now No. 38-ranked McMinnville (7-12, 2-5) has not beaten Sherwood since Dec. 19, 2017, when the two were still in separate leagues.

The streak in Sherwood’s favor continued Tuesday, as Mac fell to the Bowmen 67-43.

A five-point hot start from freshman forward Colby Frank helped the Grizzlies stay within four points, trailing just 17-13 after one quarter. Mac forced its way to the free-throw line in the second stanza, where they went 4-for-8, but fell behind 32-22 by halftime.

Mac was outscored 21-14 in the third period and 14-7 in the fourth, leading to Sherwood’s 11th win in a row and the Grizzlies’ second consecutive loss.

Senior guard Dylan Ferrua led all Grizzly scorers with 18 points. Frank had his most impressive scoring performance of the season, netting 14 points and sinking a trio of shots from beyond the arc.

Thomas Merlier, Xander Gurash, Cayd Howard and Owen Richardson combined for Mac’s 11 other points with at least one bucket a piece.

Sherwood was led by three double-digit scorers in the form of 6-foot-6 wing Brody Rygh (19), 6-foot-2 guard Judah Dresser (19) and 6-foot-3 junior guard Avery Johnson (18).

Mac meets No. 34 Newberg (11-9, 5-3) on the road for a 7:15 p.m. tip off on Friday to end a five-game stretch of away games. They return home on Tuesday for a 7:15 p.m. tip off with No. 31 Forest Grove (12-8, 6-2).

The Grizzlies lost to Newberg, 64-37, on Jan. 20, and fell to Forest Grove, 63-46, on Jan. 23.