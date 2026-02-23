Mac Boys Basketball: Bears triumph in overtime

Senior guard Dylan Ferrua and sophomore forward Xander Gurash gave all they could on Friday, each scoring 18 points to lead the No. 39-ranked Grizzlies (8-14, 3-7) to a 61-59 overtime win at No. 47 Glencoe (1-21, 0-10).

Before the high-scoring duo found their stroke, junior guard Cayd Howard opened the game with eight points — six of which came from behind the arch — to give Mac a 17-11 lead following the first quarter.

Ferrua began clicking in the second period, scoring nine points in an 11-point entrance to the half for the Grizzlies. On the opposite side, Glencoe was able to find buckets and score 14 points to reduce their deficit to 28-24 at the midway point.

The Crimson Tide forced their way to their free-throw line in the third quarter and used a 14-10 advantage to tie the game at 38-38 heading into the final frame.

With a new game in front of them, the Grizzlies benefited from the bonus as Ferrua scored three points at the line and Gurash had four. Mac trailed 52-48 in the closing minutes, but senior guard Bryce Herrick sank his first and only 3-pointer of the game from the left corner to cut their deficit to one.

Ferrua made a free throw to tie the proceedings at 52-52, sending the game to overtime.

In the extra basketball that unfolded, Ferrua and Gurash each earned another trip to the lines, which allowed Mac to easily retort to five points from Glencoe’s leading scorer, Jacob Diaz, who scored 17 points.

Howard helped the Grizzlies with 12 total points, while Herrick had seven. Thomas Merlier and Colby Frank combined for six points.

The Grizzlies finish the season with two home games this week, beginning with a 7:15 p.m. tip off versus No. 36 Century (10-12, 7-3) on Tuesday. Mac’s season concludes on Thursday with another 7:15 tip off against No. 44 Liberty (3-18, 1-9) on Thursday.