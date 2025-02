Mac board to meet::1

The McMinnville School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, in the district office. A Zoom link is available; call 503-565-4000.

The board will hear reports on the high school’s cell phone policy, student travel and the calendar for 2025-26.

They also will hear about finances, facilities, personnel and other items, including Classified Employee Appreciation Week, which honors secretaries, teaching assistants, custodians, grounds crews and technicians.