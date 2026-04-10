Mac board to consider travel

The public session will start at 6:30 p.m. in the school district office, 800 N.E. Lafayette Avenue, McMinnville. It also will be available on Zoom.

Two groups are requesting approval of travel plans.

One request is from German language students who will travel to Germany, as well as hosting students from that country, through the German-American Partnership Program. Their adviser is Christine Walker.

The other group is welding and fabrication students who want to travel out of state for a competition. Their adviser is Chip Ford.

The board also will consider how many slots to open for non-resident students next year. In other business, board members will consider policies on memorials and naming new school; review a social studies curriculum adoption and discuss the superintendent evaluation process.

For more information, go to the district website, at msd.k12.or.us.