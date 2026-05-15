Mac board, budget committee to meet

Both public meetings will be held in the district office, 800 N.E. Lafayette Ave., and will also be available on Zoom.

During the work session, board members will discuss the budget for 2026-27, district advisory committees and task forces; the construction excise tax; end-of-year events; and board processes, such as the way it evaluates the superintendent and the board’s own progress.

Monday’s meeting also will include an executive session for the board to consult with legal counsel. It is not open to the public.