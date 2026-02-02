Mac Basketball: Grizzlies unable to slow Jaguars' offensive might

A second-half surge from sophomore Xander Gurash was not enough to bring the Grizzlies back on Friday, as they fell 57-49 at No. 37 Century (7-10, 4-1).

Gurash scored 13 of his team-high 16 points in the second half. It helped Mac keep pace with Century after trailing 31-22 at the half. Mac outscored Century 14-11 in the third quarter, but overall shooting lacked, as they went 14-for-35 from the field and 6-for-24 from 3-point range.

Gurash added seven rebounds to his line. Fellow forward Thomas Merleir chipped in 10 points, while Dylan Ferrua and freshman Colby Frank finished with 7 and 6, respectfully.

The biggest difference in the game was the free-throw disparity between the clubs. Century forced their way into the bonus in all but the first quarter. Jaguar juniors Kota Truong and Adam Walkenhorst were the top problems, going a combined 10-for-16 at the line.

Walkenhorst led Century with 17 points. Troung tallied 10 points.

Mac now ranks No. 41 in 6A and is fifth in the Pacific Conference with a record of 6-10, 1-4.

The Grizzlies are on the road four more times before their next home game. Their next travel date is Tuesday, when they will take the bus to No. 44 Liberty (3-13, 1-4).

Mac Girls Basketball

McMinnville 43

Century 66

The Grizzly girls (7-9, 3-2) were the nightcap of the festivities at Century but found it tough to battle with the No. 14-ranked Jaguars (10-7, 4-1) in a 66-43 loss.

Mac trailed early, falling behind 13-8 after the first quarter, before Brooklyn Summers and Mabel Findley gave their team life before the half.

Summers sprang for a game-high 29 points, nine of which came in the second quarter, so Mac could trade leads with the Jaguars.

Findley made two go-ahead shots in the second quarter, a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer and drive to the hoop. Findley scored seven points on the night, but not many others could not find the net as Century led 29-22 at the half.

The Jaguars continued to outscore Mac in the second half, leading to a 66-43 victory.

Century guard Mia Brownson matched Summers at every occasion, scoring 26 points.

Hoping for better results in the race to hold on to a top-three spot in the Pacific Conference, the Grizzlies will travel to No. 47 Liberty (0-16, 0-5) on Tuesday. Mac will see a break from league action on Friday with a 6:45 p.m. home tip off against No. 23 Sprague (9-6, 1-4).