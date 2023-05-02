Mac baseball resumes winning ways in summer ball

Coaches, players take summer as time to grow on the diamond

Some would say there is no better place on a beautiful summer day than at the field with a handful of sunflower seeds. The seeds are optional. Perhaps you prefer something more substantial, a cold beverage, or are just there for the weather. But the one constant in it all is the baseball game trudging along one pitch at a time.

In the right environment, baseball stops for no one. The end of the scholastic spring season is just the beginning for many McMinnville student-athletes and high schoolers across the state who participate in organized baseball during summer months. Some play for high-level clubs, whose purpose is to prepare players for the collegiate and draft circuit, but many stay near home, playing with familiar friends and coaches while developing into stronger players for next spring.

Grizzlies head coach Todd Peterson and his squad — sponsored by Willamette Valley Orthopedics & Sports Medicine and going by the same name — began their summer season on June 9. They will play an abbreviated 15-game season that ends with a four-day tournament from July 11-13. So far, they are undefeated, going 5-0 through their first third of games against primarily other high school teams from Yamhill County and the Portland area.

On Wednesday, they captured their fifth win, a 13-1 run-rule victory over Newberg in five innings. Incoming sophomore Zack Sabey was the winning pitcher of record, throwing three innings of no-hit ball and striking out two batters while allowing two walks. Newberg scored its only run with Sabey on the mound in the first inning on a throwing error.

“He has good stuff and you can see that,” Peterson said of the young arm.

Sabey struggled with fastball command early in the game and left multiple breaking balls hanging high above the strike zone, but found ways to get guys out. After escaping the first inning with minimal damage, he settled in, setting down the final six batters he faced in order.

“When he throws (the fastball) for strikes and he gets his breaking ball going, he’s got a real chance to make an impact next year for us,” Peterson said.

Seeing the incremental development in players like Sabey is what summer ball is all about for Peterson and his staff. The Grizzlies are coming off of a memorable playoff run; one that Peterson has said on multiple occasions was made possible by the foundation that was laid over the summer of ‘24.

Summer ball allows the coaching staff to get closer looks at junior varsity players and younger talent they did not see as much during the spring. Many varsity players still show up as well, with incoming seniors Drew Bizon, Tyler Brummit, AJ Morrison and Grant Yochum getting extended play. For them, it is a first chance to find out what the new team dynamics are like with them as leaders after the departure of key players Bryce Wilson, Brayden Mix and Nash Opitz.

“We want to get as many of our guys that are playing for us in the springtime to play with us in the summer, because it allows us to start putting some of those puzzle pieces together that will certainly come to fruition,” Peterson said.

Although Newberg did not show much fight in their extended deficit, there were encouraging signs from Mac nonetheless. Another incoming senior, Agustin Ponce-Lopez, was locked in during his two innings of work, striking out all six batters he faced.

“He was awesome,” Peterson said, with an emphasis on the need for arms who can produce quality innings both during the summer and next spring.

Offensively, Mac recorded eight hits. Seven of them came during a nine-run third inning that extended the Grizzlies’ lead to 11-1. They were all hit down the left field line. One after the other — beginning with a soft bloop into no-mans-land behind third base from Brummit — the Grizzlies reached, creating a merry-go-round of baserunners that resulted in 15 batters approaching the plate in the inning.

The environment of Wednesday’s game was a stark contrast to weeks prior, when an eager McMinnville contingent crowded around Patton Middle School to watch a playoff run. In summer, there is less stress, more time to enjoy the moment and, most importantly for Peterson, these games allow his players to get as many reps in as possible on a low-stakes stage.

As they play through June and July, the only thing on their minds is experimentation. Players will get a chance to test themselves with live game action at different positions. For JV players making the jump to varsity, it allows them the opportunity to adjust to a new pace of play and coaching style that they may be unfamiliar with.

Mac continues its summer league schedule with a road game at Lake Oswego on Monday, before returning home for a match against Ida B. Wells at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.