Mac's Lewis breaks school hurdles record

McMinnville senior Brian Lewis set a new school record in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles on Wednesday, April 8, completing the event with a first-place finish of 14.85.

The Grizzlies’ previous record was 14.94, set by John Buller in 1962.

Lewis broke the 64-year-old best time with what ranks as the fourth-best time in the event in all of Oregon and No. 1 in Class 6A. Lewis also set a PR in the 300-meter hurdles, placing second with a time of 42.24, best for No. 33 in the state.

Later, Lewis joined Wyatt Ackley, Jude Cooper and Kason Elkins for an Oregon No. 30 best time of 43.76 to place first in the 4x100-meter relay.

The records came as part of a 70-64 team victory for the Grizzlies in a dual meet with Newberg at Wortman Stadium.

Brian’s brother, Josh, set a record of his own on the day, winning the boys’ triple jump at 41-07.25. The distance ranked him No. 31 in the state in the event.

Also seeing an impressive day was sophomore Allie Kuchta, who set personal bests in the girls’ high jump (5-00.00, 1st), 200-meter (26.77) and 100-meter (12.82). Senior Alexis Kanig took first in the girls’ pole vault with a best throw of 9-09.00, the new Oregon No. 18, and Ethan Walker placed first in the boys’ shot put with a personal record toss of 44-06.00.