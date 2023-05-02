Mable Cordella Mitchell 1940 - 2024

Mable (Sue) Cordella Mitchell, 83, a cherished longtime Yamhill, Oregon, resident, passed away January 21, 2024, in Tigard, Oregon. Born March 15, 1940, in Livingston, Montana, she moved to Oregon with her family at the age of four. Mable, the sixth of nine children, attended Banks' schools after spending her early years in the Columbia County School District.



In 1956, she married Bill Harvey Reynolds and had two children, William and Debora. Following Bill's passing, Mable remarried Charles Mitchell in January of 1962, welcoming three boys, Charles Jr., Kenneth, and Douglas. She resided in Tigard/Tualatin until 1984, when she moved to Yamhill, Oregon.



Mable adored her grandchildren, delighting in teaching them to cook. Known for her famous cinnamon rolls and unforgettable potato salad, she was a culinary sensation at every event. Mable worked as a teacher in the Head Start program in Yamhill County and, along with her husband, was an active member of the Yamhill United Methodist Church.



She was preceded in death by her husband Charles; parents; and eight siblings. Mable is survived by her children, Bill Mitchell, Debora Walton, Charles Jr., Kenneth, and Douglas Mitchell; along with her sister, Wilma. She leaves behind eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In place of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Yamhill United Methodist Church in Yamhill, Oregon, in memory of Mable.