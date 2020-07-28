Luann Marit (Stoddard) Spencer 1940 - 2020

Luann Marit (Stoddard) Spencer, age 80, passed away July 28, 2020, in Eugene, Oregon. Luann was born in 1940 to Jack and Nancy Stoddard.

She grew up in the Sheridan, Oregon, area, picking beans, hops and berries in her youth. She was a member of Rainbow Girls and Future Homemakers of America. She was a 1958 graduate of Willamina High School. In 1959, she married her high school sweetheart, Gerald Edward Spencer. They moved to Cottage Grove, then settled in Portland, where they raised three children. At retirement they moved to Crooked River Ranch to enjoy the sun.

She worked as a banker for US Bank for 24 years, retiring in 1995. Luann was a thoughtful, caring person, who never missed a birthday, Easter, or Valentine card. She enjoyed making baby blankets for all her friends and family. On her off time, Luann spent time with her family, sewing, working crossword puzzles, camping and walking the beach. The joy of Christmas was always a special time for her.

Luann is survived by her children, Kellene Allred of Coos Bay, Oregon, Douglas Spencer of Castle Rock, Washington, and Kathleen Beard of Gilbert, Arizona; grandchildren, Spencer, Jerad, Dustin, Newton, Daymond, Andrew, Andrea and Lukas; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Edward Spencer, in 2018; her parents, Jack and Nancy Stoddard; and her sisters, Donna Halbeisen and Peggy Stoddard.

Services will be held at Restlawn Memory Gardens, 201 Oak Grove N.W., Salem, Oregon, on Friday, August 14, 2020, with a viewing in the Chapel from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by a graveside service at 11:00.