‘Shred day’ scheduled June 1

A free shred day is offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Oregon Mutual Insurance, Northeast Fifth and Baker streets.

Anyone may bring documents for shredding as a security measure. The event, sponsored by Oregon State Credit Union, is free and open to all. Yamhill Community Action Partnership will be on hand to accept food donations for its food bank services.

Limit is three bags or boxes of documents. Documents in plastic trash bags should remain untied. Bags as well as cardboard boxes will be returned to the donor. Compact disks and diskettes are also accepted.

No need to remove staples, paper clips or bindings. Sensitive information will be shredded onsite.