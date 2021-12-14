‘Flirting with the Devil’ to debut

“Flirting with the Devil,” the new film about a McMinnville woman’s encounter with serial killer Ted Bundy, will premiere Thursday, Dec. 16, at McMinnville Cinema 10.

The showing starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.

The film, shot in McMinnville, tells the story of Mary Jane Strand, who met Bundy in a laundromat in California’s Bay Area in 1974. Calling himself “Chris Hagan,” one of the aliases he used, he seemed nice until he went to her home. Then he became menacing.

After moving to McMinnville a few years ago, she wrote the tale, saying she felt lucky to have escaped with her life.

The screening is part of a Roman Films premiere also featuring “Ophelia” and “The P-Word,” with the director, actors and writers available for a Q/A, hosted by Walter Haight; tickets at eventbrite.com.