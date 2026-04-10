‘Flavors’ benefits Yamhill, Carlton programs

The evening will begin at 5 p.m. and will include food, beverages, music and other entertainment, along with a live auction. In addition, YCTC will introduce a new scholarship program this year and recognize the first recipients.

“We will be awarding two scholarships to outstanding senior graduates, which ties directly into one of our core missions: helping develop young athletes into mentors and leaders within our community,” said Mark Rodriguez, executive director of YCTC. “It’s something we’re really proud of and look forward to celebrating the night of the event.”

Rodriguez said Flavors of Carlton also will mark the unveiling of updates to its preschool and afterschool childcare programs. Both are major focuses for YCTC.

Luke Wildhaber will be the auctioneer at Flavors of Carlton. He will call for bids for items such as Airbnb and dining packages, custom redwood furniture, wine tasting experiences and a chance to spend time cuddling with Highland calves.

Dinner will be prepared by It’s Party Time Catering! Dan Busch will be the DJ.

Flavors of Carlton is one of YCTC’s biggest annual fundraisers.

Tickets are $75 each, which includes entrance, dinner and two drink vouchers. They are available at yctc.ejoinme.org/flavors2026tickets.