‘Feed the People’ concert Saturday in Willamina

A concert Saturday will help “Feed the People,” part of initiative started in 2025 by the Wildwood Hotel restaurant and lounge in Willamina.

The event will start at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 11, in the Wildwood Lounge, 150 Main St. It is open to those 21 and older. Donations will be accepted.

The evening will feature performers such as singer/songwriter John Zimmerling of McMinnville, who has played across the country and fronted two bands, Coppermill and Bramble Rose; Nathan JR of Independence, who has toured the world and leads the Lucky Pluckers; and Sam Girl of the Monmouth/Independence area. Smith and Eric Lucas will be emcees.

Additional Feed the People events are planned this year.

Event organizer Coley Smith said Wildwood owners Matt and April Haller started the fundraiser last fall “during a time of uncertainty, when a government shutdown left many in our community facing food insecurity.”

It began as a short-term effort, but the Hallers soon realized there was a deeper, ongoing need.

The hotel now offers meals to “anyone who cannot normally afford one, at no cost, with no questions asked.” Smith said every person who enters, paying or not, is “welcomed with dignity, seated and served like any guest and given a warm, nourishing meal.”

The Wildwood has already provided almost 1,000 meals. Feed the People events, along with community donations, will help the program continue.

For more information, call 503-876-7100.