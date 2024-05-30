‘Depolarizing’ workshop set

A public discourse workshop, “Depolarizing Within,” happens from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, at the McMinnville Civic Hall, Northeast Second and Baker streets. The free event is sponsored by McMinnville First Presbyterian Church in association with the national group Braver Angels.

The workshop, led by nationally recognized Braver Angels instructor Cynthia O’Brien, helps attendees “consider internal attitudes and thinking habits that increase political polarization in ways they may not be aware,” states a press release about the event.

Braver Angels is a New York-based nonprofit dedicated to political depolarization. The organization runs workshops, debates, and other events where “red” and “blue” participants attempt to better understand one another’s positions and discover their shared values.

“We’re in a time when political story lines are pulling people farther and farther apart,’ states O’Brien. “Braver Angels exists for the purpose of keeping America together. While we ultimately need to engage with others, it is also important to grow in self-awareness about our political views.”

Registration for the free event is requested at Eventbrite link.