‘As long as it takes’: Yamhill County employees start ‘historic’ strike after contract impasse

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
NativeOregonian
The Benefits:
Yamhill County offers generous employee benefits effective the first year of employment:
15 paid holidays per year.
19.5 days of Flexible Earned Time (FET) accrual in the first year (based on an 8-hr day).
PERS (Public Employee Retirement System) - 100% employer funded contributions.
Full health benefit offerings with employee premiums starting as low as $58.53/month for current plan year.
The lowest paying full-time job listed on the county website right now is $54K/year to start. I'm sure they have other positions that start lower than this but those would be entry level positions. You will not pay less for housing and utilities in other counties. I would also like to know what other counties are paying double? I did a quick search of the surrounding counties and did not find any comparable job openings, so I really am very curious.
BigfootLives
Seven weeks of paid time off the first year.
This is the real world. If people want more money, they improve their skills, get promoted, OR move to other positions at other companies to further their careers.
If people want stability, they stay with a stable employer, like the government, and get small increases with contract changes, LIKE SEVEN WEEKS PAID TIME OFF PER YEAR.
This is ridiculous. The county shouldn't budge an inch.