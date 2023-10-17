October 17, 2023 Tweet

‘A Taste of Ukraine’ fundraiser planned

The community is invited to an authentic Ukrainian dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 at St. Barnabas Church, 822 N.W. Second Street, McMinnville. This fundraiser is sponsored by the McMinnville Refugee Coalition for the support of the Ukrainian family that has recently located in McMinnville.

The ‘Taste of Ukraine’ dinner will include Ukrainian style appetizers, holubtsi (traditional Ukrainian stuffed cabbage), verenyky (dumplings stuffed with potatoes and cheese, beet salad, and yabluchnyk, a layered apple cake. Wine has been donated by JL Kiff Winery. Entertainment will be provided by Brynn Moir, Music Director of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, and Pastor Brennen Guillory of the Co-operative Ministries singing some Ukrainian songs.

Tickets for the evening are $40 per person are being sold in advance only, go to tinyurl.com/2d2n9scm

Only 60 places are available at the dinner. To volunteer to help cook or serve at the dinner contact Bettie Egerton at Bettieandkiki@yahoo.com.

The McMinnville Refugee Coalition consists of five local churches: First Baptist, Co-Op Ministries, First Presbyterian, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, and St. Barnabas Episcopal Church. They have been working with Church World Services to sponsor a family of five through United for Ukraine government program, which allows Ukrainians to come the U.S. under the humanitarian parolee program. The McMinnville Refugee Coalition has committed to supporting this family for the next two years as they transition. This is one of several community fundraisers to provide a home for the family.