Lower City Park reopened after man found dead Friday morning

Lower City Park reopened Friday afternoon after being shut-off to the public while McMinnville Police investigated a suspicious death.

Mac police responded to the scene 7 a.m. Friday morning, and found Kyle Milburn, 36, of McMinnville, deceased. Next of kin have been notified.

"There is still no known information at this time to indicate any danger to the general public," Mac Police stated Friday afternoon. "This is an ongoing investigation and we encourage anyone that may have relevant information ... to please contact the MacPD Tip Line at 503-434-2337 and reference case 25MP1014."