LoveLikeMikalynn plans sunrise event

Thursday, Oct. 9, will be the first Oregon Youth Suicide Awareness Day, established this year through House Bill 3643 that was sponsored by State Rep. Lucetta Elmer sponsored and unanimously approved in the Legislature.

“I hope the conversation about suicide is elevated” because of the official day, Elmer said. “It’s a more proactive approach … for conversations to bring the issue into the light.”

Elmer said suicide is the second most common cause of death for 10- to 24-year-old Oregonians. Almost 20% of the state’s high school students report having seriously considered suicide, studies show, and 38% of 11th grades report having felt so hopeless or sad they quit engaging in their usual activities at times.

Elmer was inspired to create Oregon Youth Suicide Awareness Day following the death of Mikalynn Morris, a 15-year-old McMinnville High School student who died Oct. 9, 2024.

Mikalynn’s family, mother Katie Morris and grandparents Mike and Kim Morris of McMinnville, started a scholarship fund and the nonprofit organization LoveLikeMikalynn to keep her memory alive and help prevent suicide.

LoveLikeMikalynn will host Out of Darkness, a sunrise vigil at 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 9, at Discovery Meadows Park in McMinnville.

Pastor Shaun Strong will lead a short prayer, and attendees will walk through the park “with uplifting messages.”

LoveLikeMikalynn has a Facebook page, which is headed with a quote, “Surround yourself with people who ask how you are and want the full answer.”

LLM’s mission is to “enhance awareness of suicide prevention and mental health challenges, build connections within the community, support those affected by suicide, and offer education and scholarships to inspire hope for a brighter future.”

The scholarship fund awards money to students studying for a career in special education or a mental health field. Mikalynn had a passion for working with special needs students, family members said.

Elmer, who represents McMinnville and much of Yamhill County, said Mikalynn’s death “rocked a lot of the community.” As a legislator, she sponsored the creation of Oregon Youth Suicide Awareness Day to help prevent more deaths.

“This is a bill born out of heartbreak — and out of hope,” Elmer said on the House floor. “It speaks to one of the most devastating and urgent issues facing our state: the mental health crisis among our youth and the tragic rise in suicide.”

The bill was supported by numerous individuals and organizations that work with teens, such as Lines for Life, which provides a crisis telephone line, prevention programs and support for people and communities in crisis.

People who have thoughts of suicide or need other help can call or text 988 any time of the day; or call the Yamhill County crisis hotline at 844-842-8200.