Louise Clemons 1930 - 2023

Louise (Sammi) Clemons was born October 2, 1930, in Glendale, California. She entered into her eternal rest on June 2, 2023.

She is survived by her two daughters, Barbara Loman of Hesperia, California, and Susanne Beard-Buchholz of Yamhill, Oregon; nine grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be held on July 22 at Percy Bakker Community Center in Hesperia, California.



Final expense donations are greatly appreciated. The family requests any donations be made through Barbara Loman's checking account at US Bank through Zelle. Please contact a family member for account information.