Lorna Jean Holberg 1941 - 2025

Lorna Holberg, 83, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away in her sleep in the early morning hours of April 23, 2025, just two months after a cancer diagnosis.



Lorna was born August 27, 1941, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Geoffrey Winkelmann and Bina (Ray) Winkelmann. She was a beloved spouse, parent, grandparent, great-grandparent, sister, and friend. Lorna was known for her kindness, compassion, grace, thoughtfulness, humor, loyalty, and love of cooking.



After retiring early in 1990 as a maintenance administrator at Pacific Bell in Southern California, Lorna was employed part-time at CWA Local 9509. In 1995, following her true passion, she worked for three years as the director of children’s ministries at Chula Vista Presbyterian Church, and then for another three years at Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church in Coronado, California.



In 2014, she and Kyle relocated to McMinnville, Oregon, to be close to family. Lorna loved the area, especially the trees.



She is survived by Kyle Holberg, her husband of 40 years; son, Jeff Hartson and wife Joyce; daughter, Jenni Middleton; grandchildren, Jamie (Devin), Jacob (Kinsey), Jessica (Dex), and Andrew (Ariel); sister, Victoria Texel; and 10 wonderful great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held in late June at McMinnville Cooperative Ministries, with a celebration-of-life gathering to follow at an as-yet-undetermined location.



Instead of flowers, donations in honor of Lorna may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation.



The family wishes to thank her hospice team and care providers, and all who supported her with their prayers during this time.