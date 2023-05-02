Long::47

‘You would say that’

In the Sept. 5 letter “Lost trust,” the contributor makes two points.

Her first point is that even though mail-ballot voting is convenient, and she uses it, she nevertheless questions who is doing the counting and whether the results are honest. Republican State Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis also skeptical of mail-ballot voting, which the writer found refreshing because Ms. Davis is beautiful and intelligent, unlike her unattractive and idiotic Democratic counterparts.

That reminds me of the anecdote from a researcher asking people about the origins of COVID-19.

One respondent said that, like all pandemics, COVID-19 was the result of an advancement in technology, in this case cellphones. As evidence, he claimed the Spanish Flu was the result of the development of radar.

When the researcher pointed out the flu pandemic occurred in 1918, but radar wasn’t widely implemented until the mid-30s, the respondent replied, “You would say that.”

The takeaway is that people believe what they believe regardless of evidence.

Five minutes of research confirms Oregon’s vote-by-mail is secured through a multi-layered process, including signature verification, ballot-tracking and strict physical and digital security measures. Admittedly, that still doesn’t make the system perfect, but:

A review by the state’s Legislative Fiscal Office found that from 2000 through 2019, there were approximately 61 million ballots cast. Voter fraud was proven in 38 cases, a rate of .00006% — 6 one-hundred-thousandths of 1%.

I can hear it now: “You would say that.”

The writer’s second point capsulizes the president’s approach to staffing, based on looks.

Under the current administration we would never benefit from a Madeleine Albright, despite her superior intelligence, expertise and dedication. Instead, we get the “how’s my makeup” Kristi Noem and “talking Barbie” Pam Bondi.

Stephen Long

McMinnville