Lock up your bikes and scooters

The News-Register staff

The Newberg-Dundee Police Department has seen a recent increase in reported bicycle and electric scooter thefts and encourages owners to be proactive.

NDPD recommends owners do the following:

n Use a U-lock

n Lock your wheel and frame together

n Secure your bike or scooter in a well-lit area

n Keep a picture of your serial number

n If possible, keep the original sales receipt

n Consider registering your bike

n Consider GPS Trackers such as Tiles or Apple Airtags.

If you see something, say something. Report suspicious activity to the Newberg-Dundee Police Department at 503-538-8321.