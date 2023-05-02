Lock up your bikes and scooters
The News-Register staff
The Newberg-Dundee Police Department has seen a recent increase in reported bicycle and electric scooter thefts and encourages owners to be proactive.
NDPD recommends owners do the following:
n Use a U-lock
n Lock your wheel and frame together
n Secure your bike or scooter in a well-lit area
n Keep a picture of your serial number
n If possible, keep the original sales receipt
n Consider registering your bike
n Consider GPS Trackers such as Tiles or Apple Airtags.
If you see something, say something. Report suspicious activity to the Newberg-Dundee Police Department at 503-538-8321.
