Local women form philanthropic group

Called 99 GAL Friends, the group will work under the auspices of the Give a Little Foundation, a nonprofit that started in 2008 as a safety net that would help area residents with emergency needs.

While Give a Little aids individuals, 99 GAL Friends will be able to award grants to groups or organizations or projects — whatever the members collectively decide, said Ellen Summerfield, cofounder.

Summerfield and her cofounder, Bonnie Mann, have been active with Give A Little for many years. They said they not only wanted to create a charitable group, but they specifically wanted to “engage women of Yamhill County in a powerful form of collective giving: philanthropic ‘circle.’”

Women’s giving circles are becoming more popular across the nation. Members pool their donations, giving them the power to award large grants, something they couldn’t do individually.

Each member of 99 GAL Friends is being asked to commit to giving $500 a year. The organization currently has 71 members, which would mean it could give out $35,500 in grants this year. If membership grows to 99, the women could give out $49,500.

Members will get together to discuss Yamhill County needs and collectively decide how the money should be divided. Summerfield and Mann said the organization primarily will aim at meeting needs of three vulnerable populations, children and youth, elderly people and job seekers.

In addition, they said, 99 GAL Friends will consider helping to make cultural and artistic experiences available in schools and other venues in the county.

Several dozen members attended an initial gathering Saturday, April 1, in the McMinnville Presbyterian Church. They spent time socializing, in addition to learning more about the giving circle.

For more information about 99 GAL Friends and potential membership, email info@givealittlefoundation.org, call 503-857-2964, or visit givealittlefoundation.org.