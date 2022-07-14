By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • 

Local woman competes for Mrs. Oregon

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Easy Writer

Swimsuit competition? Really?? I'm sorry, is this what an LSD flashback is like? I thought it was 2022.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented