Local wind chill advisory in effect

A wind chill advisory is in effect until noon today in portions of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind chills are predicted to dip as low as five above zero. It was five below at 5 a.m. in McMinnville.

The wind chills can result in hypothermia if precautions - wearing appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves - are not taken. Use caution when outside for any length of time.

After snow blanketed Yamhill County Thursday, snow is not in the forecast for Friday. It will be sunny with a high ndear 32. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Here’s what to expect through the weekend:

Tonight:

Mostly clear, with a low around 18. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday:

Thirty percent chance of rain after 4 p.m. Snow level rising to 500 feet in the afternoon. Sunny, with a high near 36. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Saturday night:

A chance of rain before 10 p.m., then snow between 10pm and 1a.m. Sunday, then rain, possibly mixed with snow after 1 a.m. Snow level 500 feet lowering to 100 feet. Low around 31. Light southwest wind becoming south 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday:

Rain, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all rain after 1 p.m. Snow level 1,000 feet lowering to 500 feet. High near 39. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday night:

Rain likely before 7 p.m., then rain and snow likely between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Monday, then a chance of snow after 1 a.m. Snow level 500 feet lowering to 100 feet after midnight . Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

These school districts have reported Friday schedule changes, with McMinnville schools operating two hours late. There is no morning preschool. Morning buses will be on snow routes.

AMITY SCHOOL DISTRICT - Two hours late. Morning/afternoon buses on snow routes. Will reassess around 7:30 a.m.

DAYTON SCHOOL DISTRICT - Two hours late. Will reassess around 7:30 a.m.

GASTON SCHOOL DISTRICT - Closed. Activities and practices are canceled.

NEWBERG SCHOOL DISTRICT - Closed.

PERRYDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT - Two hours late. Will reassess around 7:30 a.m., if needed.

SHERIDAN SCHOOL DISTRICT - Closed.

WILLAMINA SCHOOL DISTRICT - Closed.

YAMHILL-CARLTON SCHOOL DISTRICT - Closed.

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS:

VIRGINIA GARCIA MEMORIAL HEALTH CENTER - Pharmacies and all medical in-person care is closed. If you are scheduled for a telehealth appointment, your visit will continue as planned. If your visit was in-person, your provider will call you for a telephone appointment at your scheduled time. Dental clinics are closed except for Beaverton at the Round for emergency visits only. See our website for details.

Willamette ESD - Two hours late at Yamhill Center (McMinnville) and Polk County sites, including Preschool Promise and OASIS. Morning specialized preschool is canceled.