Local warming shelters open

According to Weather.com, temperatures drop into the high 20s overnight for the next week. Days should be in the 40s, with mostly cloudy skies and a 10% or less chance of precipitation.

Shelters open in McMinnville are

- The First Baptist Church, 7:30 p.m. Fridays to 7:30 a.m. Saturdays.

- McMinnville Public Library, during regular open hours.

- Yamhill County Gospel Rescue Mission, 1234 N.E. 14th St., overnight shelter open 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily, Saturday through Thursday. Daytime shelter open noon to 8 p.m. whenever the temperature is below 30 degrees.

In other cities, warming centers can be found at the following locations:

- Amity City Hall, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

- Carlton Civic Center, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

- Dayton city library, 1 to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays as well.

- Grand Ronde tribal gymnasium.

- Sheridan City Hall, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

- Willamina Public Library, library hours, closed Sundays and Wednesdays.

In Newberg, warming shelters are located at:

- Newberg Public Library, open hours, closed Sundays and Mondays.

- Newberg Youth Outreach, 719 E. First St., noon to 8 p.m. weekdays for those 11 to 21 years old.

- Community Drop-in Center, 504 E. First St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.