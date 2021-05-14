Local universities share in state funds

Oregon received $354 million from the $36 billion federal fund, according to U.S. Rep. Susanne Bonamici. The Oregon Congressmember said it was distributed to 29 public and private schools across the state.

At least 50 percent of the money must be used on emergency grants for students, Bonamici said.

Local recipients are Linfield University, $3.99 million; George Fox University, $6.94 million; Chemeketa Community College, which has a campus in McMinnville and is based in Salem, $22.21 million; and Portland Community College, which has a campus in Newberg, $54.3 million.

“This funding will allow schools to serve students who have been most affected by the pandemic, and help our communities build back better,” Bonamici said.