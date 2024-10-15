By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • October 15, 2024 Tweet

Local man pleads guilty to sex crimes

Richard Zachariah Gately, 22, was facing additional charges of online sexual corruption, rape and encouraging child sexual abuse, however, the state has dismissed those charges following a plea deal.

In April 2024, Gately entered into a relationship with an underage girl and had misled her family to believe he was 16. The pair had sexual interactions throughout the summer, until they were caught by a family member.

At the hearing Monday, the girl asked that she not be seen as a victim, but an expectant mother and that Gately be seen as a father. She requested that he receive a reduced sentence and that he be allowed to visit the child.

Both Gately and the underage girl said they wished to continue their relationship after sentencing.

Judge Ladd Wiles said he could not drop the sentence recommendation of 20 months, unless a pre-sentence investigation took place.

Gately is being held without bail and a pre-sentence investigation has been scheduled.

Gately has no prior criminal convictions, but has a pending larceny charge in Florida.