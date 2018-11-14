Local firefighting effort aids California crews
Dundee Fire Chief John Stock is about 500 miles removed from the death and destruction that has swept through the community of Paradise in Northern California in recent days.
Despite the distance, Stock said he can't imagine the challenge that Butte County fire crews faced when the Camp Fire erupted last Thursday morning, rapidly spreading through the region with the help of strong winds and low humidity.
In addition to running his own department, Stock serves as the Yamhill County Fire Defense Board Chief. He said he received an email last Thursday night from the Oregon Fire Marshal's Office informing the chiefs that California was requesting that 11 Oregon strike teams report to the Camp Fire that was growing rapidly in size.
"Counties that were interested were asked to return information, stating if they were eligible to help," Stock said. "Yamhill County was. We were one of the first counties to be requested."
Stock organized five teams of three personnel apiece, each occupying a type 3 fire engine. A type 3 engine carries 500 gallons of water and has off-road capabilities, according to Stock.
The five teams assembled Friday morning and left about noon for their base camp in Chico, located about 20 miles from Paradise. That's where they will be stationed for up to 14 days, unless it's determined their service is no longer needed and they are released to head home.
Yamhill County sent teams from Amity, Carlton, Dayton, Dundee and Tualatin Valley (formerly Newberg). Chris Burton of the McMinnville Fire Department is the team leader and he's assisted by David Barsotti of McMinnville.
Cliff Heim and Scott Law, also from McMinnville, rode on a Dundee and Dayton engine, respectively, to the base camp.
"The McMinnville Fire Department is such a strong supporter," Stock said. "They're the backbone of our in fire service."
The crews are assigned to structure protection and work 24 hours on and 24 off the fire line.
"I was prepared for an additional call for resources," Stock said. "Another request was received, but Oregon held off to see how other western states could fill those needs."
Other states have stepped up and supplied equipment and personnel.
Stock said Butte County personnel faced a difficult challenge once the fire started growing in size and required the help of outside agencies.
"There was no focus on fire protection," Stock said. "It was all about saving lives. It's not even a thought to pull a hose. They've got to get people out. The fire was moving so fast. It's hard to imagine being in that situation."
Stock doesn't believe anyone living in Paradise, a town of about 27,000 residents, or the surrounding area ever thought they would experience a natural disaster of this magnitude.
"I always come back to putting this in perspective, living in my own community," he said. "We have 1,500 structures in Dundee. For every one of those homes to be gone, this doesn't even compare to that scale (Camp Fire). You should always have a concern. It can happen in your community."
Authorities have reported 48 fatalities from the blaze, according to information released Wednesday night by Cal Fire, making it the deadliest wildfire in recorded state history.
The dead have been found in burned out vehicles, in the smoldering ruins of their homes, or next to their vehicles, apparently overcome by smoke and flames before they could jump escape.
In some cases, there were only charred fragments of bone, so small that coroner’s investigators used a wire basket to sift and sort them. The search for bodies continues.
Authorities brought in a mobile DNA lab and forensic anthropologists to help identify the dead.
A 1933 blaze in Griffith Park in Los Angeles killed 29 people, and a series of wildfires in Northern California’s wine country last fall killed 44 people.
The Camp Fire, which has burned through 130,000 acres, is 35 percent contained. About 7,600 residences and 260 commercial structures have been destroyed. There are about 15,500 structures threatened.
There are more than 5,600 firefighters working the fire.
In Southern California, the Woolsey Fire burns in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and the Hill Fire in Ventura.
The Woolsey Fire, which has burned through more than 97,000 acres, is 40 percent contained. Two deaths have been reported, both in Malibu. More than 350 structures have been destroyed and 57,000 are in danger.
Also burning in Ventura is the Hill Fire - more than 4,500 acres burned - which is 92 percent contained.
Stock said if local crews are needed in the coming days, Yamhill County is ready to answer the call.
"We're open and prepared to assist further if need be," he said.