Local air quality turns ‘unhealthy’ at times

McMinnville air quality was in the “unhealthy” range Sunday afternoon due to windblown smoke from wildfires near Eugene and other parts of the Northwest, according to the state Department of Environmental Quality.

Air quality was affected statewide. The DEQ issued an air quality advisory for Multnomah County, the Columbia River Gorge and Central Oregon, but not Yamhill County, suggesting people stay indoors to avoid the smoky air.

A map showing smoky areas can be found at oregonsmoke.org.

Most of the weekend and on Monday, the air quality monitor located at McMinnville High School stayed in the “moderate” range, falling into the “good” range in the early morning. But it moved to “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” then “unhealthy” for everyone for several hours Sunday.

“Unhealthy” is defined as potentially causing adverse health effects in anyone and serious problems for sensitive groups.

The monitor measures pollen, particulates and other pollutants in the air.

The device sends reports to the DEQ website, aqi.oregon.gov, which shows an air quality map that can be viewed by anyone. Click on the McMinnville dot for updated information.