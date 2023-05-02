Lloyd Wesley Mobley Jr. 1944 - 2026

Lloyd Wesley Mobley Jr. went home to be with Jesus on January 24, 2026. We will miss him so much, but we are so happy for him. No more sorrow, pain or tears.

Lloyd was born in Kennett, Missouri, to Lloyd Wesley Mobley Sr. and Dorothy Jane (McGee) Mobley. In 1955, the family moved to Redondo Beach, California. After graduating in 1962 from Redondo Union High School, he joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. After his two years in the Army, he moved to Colorado. While managing a Big Boy restaurant, he met the love of his life, Linda. They were married in 1969 in Manhattan Beach, California. They moved back to Alamosa, Colorado, where they owned and operated the Burger Baron. In 1980, Lloyd, Linda, and children, Lloyd III and Stephanie, moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where Lloyd opened and was general manager of the first McDonald's in the area, later opening Lloyd's Photography and Tuxedos.

Lloyd and Linda were members of Valley Baptist Church, where they served in many positions. They loved the Lord.

In 1997, the family moved back to Berthoud, Colorado, and then Loveland, Colorado for the last two years of his life.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Linda; his grandparents, George and Janie McGee; parents, Lloyd Mobley Sr. and Dorothy Hooker; his sister, Cheryl Pankey, nieces, Beth Crabtree, and Lynda Jeane (Crabtree) Grimmer; and nephew, Jack Crabtree Jr.

He is survived by his son, Lloyd III (Melinda); daughter, Stephanie Corr; grandchildren, William Mobley, Collier Mobley, Mandy Gregson, Gabe Patton, and Desirae Patton; great-grandchildren, Dimitri Patton and Kodi Andreason; sisters, Mary Jane Caustin and Billie Jeane Moore (Al); brother, Michael Hooker (Karla); nephews, Steve Crabtree (Dawn), Wade Pankey, and Cody Pankey (Alice); nieces, Renee Crabtree and Jeana Hooker; and many other nieces and nephews.

He is truly missed.