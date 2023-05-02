Lloyd Ray Boaz 1951 - 2024

Lloyd Ray Boaz passed away December 16, 2024, at the age of 73. He is survived by his son, Jeremiah Boaz; his daughters, Jessica Brown and Jennifer Boaz; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Alan Boaz; and his sister, Carol Boaz Sovey.

Lloyd was a man of strength, humor, and heart. A devoted member and respected leader of Alcoholics Anonymous, he dedicated much of his life to walking alongside others in recovery. One of his proudest moments was receiving his 30-year sobriety coin—a symbol of perseverance, personal growth, and hope shared.

He found peace in the simple act of fishing—just a worm, hook, and sinker. Many Fridays were spent alongside his brother on the Willamette or Yamhill rivers, practicing catch-and-release and appreciating the stillness of nature and the bond of family.

Though he may have seemed rough around the edges, Lloyd had a soft and generous heart. He lived honestly, loved deeply, and left an indelible mark on the lives of those around him. His headstone bears the words “A Life Well Lived”: a phrase that perfectly captures the spirit with which he faced each day.

He is dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Hopewell Community Cemetery. All are welcome to join in honoring and celebrating Lloyd’s life.