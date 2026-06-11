Lions’ Taste of Mac features wine and more on Saturday

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Community members and visitors can get a “Taste of Mac” Saturday, June 13, at an annual event hosted by the McMinnville Lions Club and downtown businesses.

Twenty bars, wine tasting rooms and other beverages businesses will participate, along with 18 restaurants and 13 other shops. Each will provide a sip, small bite or souvenir to people who show their Taste of Mac passport during the event.

“It’s always a lot of fun, and now it’s bigger than ever,” said Scott Gibson of the Lions Club, which uses the proceeds for scholarships, sight and hearing programs, its medical device loan program and other community projects.

This is the event’s fourth year. In 2025, 38 businesses participated; this year’s total is 51.

“It’s good for business and everyone seems to really enjoy it,” he said.

Gibson said attendance usually includes about half locals and half out-of-towners from as far away as Seattle and Eastern Oregon. Some of the locals have told the Lions the event introduced them to Third Street businesses they had never before entered.

“It’s a good chance to look around,” he said.

Taste of Mac will be from noon to 5 p.m. Participants can follow a map to visit as many of the participating venues as they like, in any order.

Passports are available at a booth on the US Bank Plaza at Third and Davis for $35, or $20 without the beverages.

For information, visit www.maclionsclub.org.