Lions present Roaring Night of Giving

McMinnville Lions will hold their second “A Roaring Night of Giving” event Saturday, May 10, to benefit the McMinnville High School Resource Room, as well as Lions charities.

The event will run from 5 to 9 p.m. with dinner by Harvest Fresh, JL Kiff Vineyards wines, beer by Bierly Brewery, music by Ad Lib and an auction for vintage items, experiences, art and other prizes.

A Roaring Night of Giving will be held in the McMinnville Community Center. Tickets are $75 each, or $500 for a table of eight.

For more information and reservations, go to maclionsclub.org/a-roaring-night-of-giving.