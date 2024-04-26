Lions plan 'Roaring Night of Giving'

The Roaring ’20s-style gala will include dinner, dancing, entertainment and silent and live auctions. It will run from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Grand McMinnville, upstairs at 325 N.E. Third St. Guests can wear period attire or otherwise dress up for the event.

The McMinnville Lions support education, scholarships, youth programs, vision and hearing initiatives, and other charitable endeavors. Part of the proceeds also will go to Henderson House, a local organization that provides support and advocacy for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Dana Libonati of the Lions Club said the Lions Roaring Night of Giving “promises to be a memorable evening for our guests, and it allows us to further our mission of service within the community.”

The evening will begin with a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by 6:30 p.m. dinner catered by It’s Party Time Catering. The dinner will include champagne chicken or stuffed portobello mushrooms, garlic mashed potatoes, baby carrots, Caesar salad, rolls and dessert. Beverages will include wine from J.L. Kiff Vineyards, beer by Bierly Brewing, and other options.

Following dinner, Ad Lib will perform for listening and dancing.

The auctions will include a variety of items, from luxury experiences and packages to artisanal goods and artwork.

Tickets for the “Roaring Night of Giving” gala can be purchased by going to www.aroaringnightofgiving.com or by contacting the Lions Club at info@aroaringnightofgiving.com. Space is limited. Deadline for buying tickets is May 3.

For more information, visit the organization’s websites: McMinnville Lions Club, e-clubhouse.org/sites/mcminnville_or/, or Henderson House, hendersonhouse.org/.